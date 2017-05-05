Abu Saad killed after trying to escape

TAGBILARAN CITY—An Abu Sayyaf member, who was arrested while looking for food, was killed, three hours after he allegedly escaped from detention.

Saad Samad Kiram, alias Abu Saad, was declared dead on arrival about 5 a.m. on Friday by physicians at Gov Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in this capital city.

“Pinaimbestigahan ko na yan (We will have the incident investigated,” said Senior Police Superintendent Felipe Natividad, director of the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO).

Kiram, a member of Abu Sayyaf Group for four years, was arrested on Thursday morning in Barangay Tanawan, Tubigon town after he went out of hiding to look for food.

He was brought to the BPPO for tactical interrogation but managed to escape about 1 a.m.

Kiram reportedly headed toward Cortes town, about 15 minutes away by car from Tagbilaran City, prompting the authorities to alert the police in the municipality.

The Abu Sayyaf member was cornered in Barangay New Lourdes, Cortes where he was killed.

Police officials could not explain how Kiram managed to escape from a heavily guarded facility while undergoing interrogation, saying it would still be a subject in the investigation.

It was not also cleared if Kiram was armed and if firefight ensued during the chase.