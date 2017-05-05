Dora the Explorer comes to SM City Cebu



CALLING all kids! Dora the Explorer is coming to Cebu for a Meet & Greet in SM City Cebu.

“Dora the Explorer” is an American educational animated TV series created by Chris Gifford, Valerie Walsh, and Eric Weiner. Dora the Explorer

became a regular series in 2000. It is one of the longest-running shows of Nick Jr.

During the sixth season, the show became the Nick Jr. series with most episodes, surpassing Blue’s Clues with 143 episodes, having 144 after it had completed broadcasting on television. It won a Peabody Award in 2003 “for outstanding efforts in making learning a pleasurable experience for pre-schoolers.”

Meet and greet Dora the Explorer on May 6, Saturday at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Northwing Atrium of SM City Cebu. /PR