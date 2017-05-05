Backyard Burgers opens in Cebu

BACKYARD Burgers (BB) delighted Cebuanos as it opened at The Coast, Archbishop Reyes Ave., Cebu City last April 7.

The burger diner is owned by Social Media King and entrepreneur Juan Gadi who started the burger business with his wife, Rica Gadi at their own backyard.

Their burger selections range from Cheesy Bacon, Japanese Oishi, Spicy Barbeque Bacon, Korean Barbeque, Hussein Kebab and Cheesy Steak Burger among others.

Their burger patties are made of 100 percent pure beef imported from Australia and Ireland fused with herbs and spices from their hometown in Davao.

BB opened a burger stall at the Baseline area last Sinulog 2015 and 2016 and had a soft launch at Sugbo Mercado in November.

BB currently has four branches in Davao with 20 kinds of burger flavors.

BB will also be launching their “make-your-own-burger” concept in the future where customers can pick their own burger toppings and cooking preferences for the patty.

For more information, you may like their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BBCEBU/.