BEYOND its luxurious private villas featuring individual plunge pools and 250 guest rooms that combine world-class comfort and style in an idyllic six-hectare setting, multi-awarded Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan unveiled its latest attraction dubbed “Beyond Meetings.”

We started with the walk-around that showcased five of the resort’s event venues, each with different thematic concepts, starting with the Grand Coral Ballroom.

A mock wedding showed off the Villa Garden with lush greens and lovely flower arrangements; cocktails at the Azure Beach Club overlooking the Hilutungan Channel at sunset was romantic; the beachfront accommodates 600 persons where possibilities are endless. In fact

we were treated to spectacular fireworks.

But the finale was held at The Hall, the biggest indoor venue, with the lavish Crimson Flair theme featuring black and red palettes accentuated by crimson rose blooms perfect for dinners, gala celebrations and wedding receptions.

Here, New York–trained Executive Chef Godfrey Laforteza and his culinary team mesmerized our palates with a six-course

dinner menu where Cebu’s specialties were given a cosmopolitan touch and the freshest of the catch of the sea as well as premium cuts of meat were dressed up with the signature Asian flavors prepared with Western techniques.

Chef Godfrey’s subtle ability in combining flavors with choice ingredients is fascinating and defines his cooking flair.

His refined presentation style also reflects his innate artistry.

As we took our seats, we were welcomed by the “Treasures of the Sea”—torched US scallop with truffle aioli, tuna poke (Hawaiian salad), poached shrimp with garlic salt, confit of anchovies with seaweed salsa, beetroot cured salmon.

A cold glass of Renmano Chairman’s Selection of Chardonnay washed down the treasures. Line of luxury—cold angel hair pasta with truffle bites and caviar, followed this.

A Cebuano dish, balbacua, which honestly does not appeal to me, absolutely engaged and pleased my palate with the cooking style and presentation

of Chef Godfrey.

His version, dubbed “Gem of the Queen City,” braised oxtail and pork trotters stew was a savory revelation as I lifted the flaky puff pastry covering the dish.

I dipped the pastry into the soupy creation and truly enjoyed the sophisticated “balbacua.”

A glass of Shiraz complemented the intricate flavors.

The “Best of Both Worlds” was a hearty 45-days Dry Aged Reverse Seared US Strip Loin enhanced with Lobster Sauce and Cauliflower-Quinoa Chow Fan. Reverse Sear is a technique of slow cooking steaks before finishing it off with hot sear resulting in a wonderful evenly cooked steak with

a crust to die for. And Chef Godfrey perfectly achieves this and gives the diners the best of both worlds.

As we were enjoying the first dessert, “Apple Brulee”—Poached Apple stuffed with Cream Anglaise with Tuille & Caramel Stick, lights were dimmed

and the golden domes of caramelized sugar called “Chandelier” were paraded to our tables. As the food attendant lifted the dome, Petit Four of

Kalamansi Pistachio, Banana Pralines, Chantilly Cream and Truffle drew a final sigh of admiration that left us applauding.

The haunting performance of Cebuano talents, Ms. Kate Torralba and multi-instrumentalists Bordario Brothers completed the enchanting dinner affair.