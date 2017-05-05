Want to experience the #BestCebuSummerEver?

THE EXTREME heat is not the only indication that summer is here.

You’ll know it as soon as you log in to your social media accounts and see your timeline flooded with photos of your friends’ recent trips to the beach or their adventures to the countryside, climbing mountains and chasing waterfalls.

Sadly, not everyone has the resources to have that perfect summer getaway. This was the experience of Arjay Asejo.

But instead of getting consumed by jealousy with all the travel photos coming out on his social media feed, he found a fun way to create his own summer video without leaving his home.

In the viral “staycation” video he created, he mimics what a usual traveler does, as he took a 360 video of him, exploring the different parts of his house, plunging into his bed, and enjoying a ride on his stationary motorcycle.

Little did he know that the video will take him to his dream vacation — Cebu City — after he won the Mactan Cebu International

Airport’s (MCIA) #BestCebuSummerEver Campaign, which allows every Filipino to experience what summer feels like in Cebu.

“I have been to Cebu in the past, but it was solely for work. I never got to explore the beaches,” said Arjay, a resident of Caloocan City, who works as a branding trainer for a smartphone.

In an exchange of private messages with him on Facebook, this writer found out that when Arjay saw the contest at MCIA Facebook page, he immediately submitted his video in order to get a chance to travel.

“Di ko in-expect. Medyo kinabahan din kasi baka di ako payagan ng company for a leave kasi biglaan. But naging okey naman din lahat. I went with my family to explore the beaches,” he said.

Celebrity Ka-trip Tony Labrusca, a commercial model, singer, dancer and finalist of ABS-CBN’s Pinoy Boyband Superstar search, tagged along during Arjay’s Cebu adventure on the beaches last weekend.

Two other winners will get to enjoy two other trips that will feature Cebu’s culinary and adventure sites for the two remaining

categories.

A first of its kind, Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) is celebrating the favorite season through the #BestofCebuSummerEver

campaign to give every Filipino a chance to experience summer in Cebu, through GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC), the company that manages the airport.

“As a true blue Cebuana, and someone who likes to go around the Philippines, I can attest that summer in Cebu is by far my favorite. That is why Mactan Cebu Airport created the #BestCebuSummerEver contest, where our online community can choose exactly what they want, beach, food or

adventure,” said Jelly Macachor-Suaco, GMCAC Head of Corporate Affairs and Brand Management.

The contest is open to everyone, who are in the following cities where Philippine Airlines, the official airline partner, has direct flights to and from Cebu: Clark, Davao, Cagayan de Oro, Iloilo, Bacolod, Surigao, General Santos, Coron (Busuanga), Puerto Princesa, Butuan, Tacloban, Boracay (Caticlan) and Kalibo.

For more information on how to join, head on to Facebook and look for MCIA official page.