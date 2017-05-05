Carascal to play final year with SWU

WITH a prized ward opting to exhaust his final year, expect the Southwestern University (SWU) Spiking Cobras to come back stronger after a failed title bid in the Cebu Schools Athletic Federation Inc. (Cesafi) indoor volleyball tournament last year.

Towering middle blocker John Eduard Carascal has decided to use his final year in the league in hopes of helping the Cobras get back the title they lost to the University of San Jose-Recoletos Jaguars last season.

The six-foot-four, 20-year-old Carascal, who earned his degree in Marketing Management last month, said his papers for enrollment have already been processed by their coaches as he plans to take up Bachelor of Science in Physical Education to be able to play in his final year in the league.

“I already decided to play next season,” said the Bantayan Island-native Carascal.

SWU mentor Dave Arreza said the return of Carascal will provide a much-needed experience for the team as the Spiking Cobras are currently in a rebuilding process after losing the services of setter Royet Varga, Carl Alivio, and Jewel Cabahug, who already exhausted their playing years last season.

“Carascal’s presence will really be a huge help for the team because of his experience,” Arreza said. “We have new players but I can’t say the names yet because they haven’t enrolled and they might change their decisions. But they are from Tacloban, Leyte,” he added.