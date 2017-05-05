200 college grads ask for diploma, TOR

More than 200 students who graduated from AMA Computer Learning Center (ACLC) College of Mandaue from 2011 to 2016 claimed that they have not yet received their college diplomas and transcript of records (TORs).

With the delay of these documents, some of them are worried that this might affect their future career plans.

Ryan Jay Lawas, 23, the president of Supreme Student Council (SSC) of ACLC College of Mandaue from school year 2013 to 2015, was among the 200 students who have not yet received their school credentials.

“Last year pa unta ko mo-take og Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) unsaon nako pag take?” Lawas told Cebu Daily News.

(I was supposed to take the Licensure Examination for Teachers last year but how could I take?)

Lawas graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Science in Hotel and Restaurant Management from ACLC College of Mandaue on March 15, 2015.

He finished his Diploma in Professional Education (DPE) at Indiana Aerospace University in 2016 and planned to take LET the same year.

At present, Lawas works as a restaurant supervisor.

Since he has no TOR and diploma, he only presented a summary of his grades when he applied for a job.

According to Lawas, the cause of the delay as explained by ACLC Mandaue school director Rowena Cabahug is that only two personnel are assigned at the ACLC head office to process the documents from all the AMA Education System member schools.

Cebu Daily News tried to call Cabahug to get her side on the issue yesterday but to no avail.

Lawas thought that it was only the HRM department that encountered delays on the issuance of diplomas and TORs but the Computer Studies graduates claimed that they also encountered the same problem.

In February 2017, the affected alumni organized a signature campaign and raised 200 signatures in order to get their needed documents.

Essel Ann Gulbin, 21, who finished Web Application Development, a two-year program at ACLC Mandaue, told CDN that her lack of school documents has no direct effect on her employment but said she was disappointed with the school.

“Kay sauna every exam namo dili mi maka-take kon dili mi makabayad. Dili mi makapaso kon dili ma-fully paid among tuition. Among parents gud naningkamot makabayad,” Gulbin said.

Gublin works as a web designer here in Cebu.

She said she wanted to get her diploma and TOR so that she could present the fruit of labor of her parents.

Freddie Bernal, the director of Commission on Higher Education (CHED-7), encouraged the graduates to file a formal complaint at his office.

“They should also write a letter to us so that we can call the attention of the school,” Bernal said.