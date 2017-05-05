Capitol surpasses last year’s income

1ST QUARTER TAX COLLECTION

The Cebu Provincial government reports an increased income of over a hundred million this year compared to the same period, between January to March, last year.

Based on data from the Cebu Provincial Treasurer’s Office (PTO), the province earned P914 million for the first quarter of 2017 compared to about P794 million over the same period last year.

Provincial treasurer Emmanuel Guial credits improved tax collection methods for the increased income.

Earlier, the Provincial Capitol embarked on a media campaign to remind taxpayers to pay their dues on time. A province-wide inventory of all taxable establishments was also conducted.

A big chunk of the income came from the Internal Revenue Allotment (IRA) pegged at P722.77 million.

Capitol also collected a total of P72.9 million in taxes for regulatory fees such as governor’s permits, clearances and processing fees.

The Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) also earned a total income of P16.27 million for the first three months of 2017.

The collected local taxes will go directly to the general fund.

The provincial government targets an income of P3.32 billion by the end of 2017.

Last year, Capitol posted a revenue of P3.09 billion, up by 290 million from the P2.8 billion collected in 2015.