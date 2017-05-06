Drug suspect dies in shootout with police

A suspected drug pusher was killed by the police in a drug bust in Barangay Tomonoy, Moalboal town, south Cebu on Friday morning.

Danilo Delfino, 38, allegedly engaged the operatives in a shootout when he noticed that he was transacting with an undercover policeman.

Chief Insp. Jose Rovic Villarin, chief of the Moalboal Police Station, said they were left with no other option but to shoot the suspect.

“We have to defend ourselves,” he said.

Delfino was brought to the Badian District Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Seized from him were 30.04 grams of shabu valued at P354,472, two .38 caliber firearms, a 9 mm pistol, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

The buy-bust was conducted in coordination with the Cebu Provincial Public Safety Company and the Philippine Army based in Moalboal.

Villarin, the police, has reportedly been involved in peddling illegal drugs in their place.