Cops seize butane canisters in Minglanilla

At least 527 pieces of butane canisters refilled with liquified petroleum gas (LPG) and 105 pieces of empty butane canisters were seized by the police in a surprise inspection in sitio Lower Lipata, Barangay Linao, Minglanilla town, south Cebu at around 6 p.m. on Friday.

The items were under the possession of Eduardo Antiligando, who has been reportedly selling butane in their area, said Supt. Dexter Calacar, chief of the Minglanilla Police Station.

Calacar said they received an information from a concerned citizen regarding the business of Antiligando which poses risk to the public.

When the police went to Antiligando’s store, they found him selling several butane canisters—a violation of the law.

Charges for violating Provincial Ordinance 2016-15 will be filed against Antiligando.

The ordinance forbids the refilling, distribution and retailing of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in canisters.

It is meant to regulate and address the proliferation of illegally-refilled butane canisters which has caused fires in different areas in Cebu.