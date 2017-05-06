High value drug suspect arrested in Bohol buy-bust

An alleged big time drug pusher in Clarin, Bohol was arrested during a buy-bust operation on Saturday afternoon.

Teofilo Tampos Jr., 46, a resident of Barangay Nahawan, Clarin, Bohol, was arrested in a joint operation by the Regional Intelligence Division in Central Visayas (RID-7), the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit of Central Visayas and Clarin Police Station at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Police seized three kilos of shabu worth P48 million based on the Dangerous Drug Board value.

Teofilo is the father of Jonathan Tampos, 23, who was also arrested at a checkpoint in Loon, Bohol on Friday night.

Jonathan, along with a female friend Geraldine Betinol, 18, of Tagbilaran City, Bohol, were caught by police in possession of 50 grams of shabu worth P590,000 and a .45 caliber gun with live ammunition.

According to Clarin Police Station chief Insp. Fernando Peroramas, they have been monitoring Teofilo for almost one month before launching the operation.

He said they received information that Teofilo has been pushing illegal drugs on the side while working as a carpenter.