Summer heat prods Bulacan university to drop uniform rule

CITY OF MALOLOS, Bulacan — The summer heat, which averages between 34 and 37 degrees Celsius, has convinced the Bulacan State University (BulSU) to suspend a regulation requiring students to wear uniforms, at least for the next three weeks.

BulSU last year adopted a new school calendar that moved the start of the first semester from June to August.

More than 30,000 students have been attending their second-semester classes for the first time during the summer months at the BulSU campuses in Malolos and San Jose del Monte cities and Bustos, Bulakan and Hagonoy towns.

BulSU president Cecilia Gascon has allowed students to attend classes in regular clothes. But wearing of uniforms would again be required in August, she said.

School officials also banned the wearing of shorts, slippers, torn jeans and blouses with spaghetti straps when attending classes.