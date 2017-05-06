Drug suspect killed in Moalboal

A SUSPECTED drug pusher was killed by the police in a drug bust in Barangay Tomonoy, Moalboal town, south Cebu.

Danilo Delfino, 38, allegedly engaged the operatives in a shootout when he noticed that he was transacting with an undercover policeman.

Chief Insp. Jose Rovic Villarin, chief of the Moalboal Police Station, said they were left with no choice but to shoot the suspect.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have to defend ourselves,” he said.

Delfino was brought to the Badian District Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Seized from him were 30.04 grams of shabu valued at P354,472, two .38 caliber firearms, a 9 mm pistol and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Meanwhile, seven persons were arrested by the police in a buy-bust operation in Mandaue City past 10 p.m. on Friday.

Chief Insp. Aldrin Villacampa, station commander of Canduman Police Station, led the buy-bust operation at Kobe Housing in Barangay Canduman against Julito Tapang and Erick Mendoza.

Seized from them were alleged shabu worth around P50,000 and P200 buy-bust money.

Another five persons were arrested after being caught inside the house of Tapang having a pot session.