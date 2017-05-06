Mantuyong fire victims evicted from CICC grounds

THE fire victims from Barangay Mantuyong, Mandaue City who have been temporarily staying at the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) grounds were asked by the Housing and Urban Development Office (HUDO) to vacate the area after their stay had expired.

A commotion ensued yesterday when the creek dwellers from Mantuyong argued with the clearing team from HUDO led by Ceasar Ylanan, and even barred a government truck from entering the CICC.

Later, the SWAT police arrived and pacified the two parties, enabling the clearing operation to proceed.

According to HUDO officer Tony Pet Juanico, the 48 families living within the three-meter easement zone of Mantuyong creek were earlier asked by the city government to vacate.

The affected families were temporarily sheltered at the CICC together with the fire victims from Barangay Guizo.

Juanico said they coordinated with the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP) and a non-government organization run by priests for the creek dwellers to own low-cost homes through a community mortgage program.

“An initial payment of P900 can already ensure them of a unit to stay,” said Juanico.

The city government also gave P10,000 financial assistance to each of the 48 families provided that they move out of the creek.

But Juanico said the creek dwellers did not comply with the requirements that they need to submit, such as the certificate of no land holdings and others, thus they were disqualified from the program.

Juanico said around three of the 48 affected families were formerly beneficiaries of the government lot but have sold their certificate.

Juanico said they will monitor the streets especially the reclamation area where these creek dwellers may possibly stay after being evicted from the CICC.

“They should not stay on streets or find another creek as the government have already dealt with them and given them financial assistance. They should have paid the equity needed for the housing offered to them,” said Juanico.

The creek dwellers have agreed with HUDO in April last year to move out from the CICC in April this year.

But when it was time for them to vacate, the creek dwellers again asked for a postponement but HUDO could no longer wait as they had been given enough time already.