Solar lampposts turned over to Cebu City

TWO solar windmill lampposts were turned over by Japanese firm Yushin Kougyou Corp. to the Cebu City government in simple rites at the South Road Properties last Thursday evening.

Roberto Cabarubbias, who heads the city government’s Department of Public Services (DPS), attended the turnover rites at the SRP Baywalk with the Japanese firm’s officials.

“The lampposts are powered by both solar and wind,” Cabarrubias said.

In December last year, Yushin Kougyou Corp. donated two solar windmill lampposts to the city. The other lamppost was installed at the Plaza Sugbo near Cebu City Hall.

“The lampposts can attract people and it is a form of advertisement for the Japanese company,” Cabarrubias said.

The lampposts have blue, green and red lights and are powered by solar panels and turbines.

“Hopefully, we can install at other places because each unit costs P350,000,” Cabarrubias said.