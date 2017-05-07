Youngest candidate wins Miss Mandaue 2017 crown

Ralphiela Lewis, a grade 12 STEM student, bested 11 other lovely candidates and brought home the crown for Miss Mandaue 2017 last Saturday night.

Lewis, only 17 years old, was the youngest among the candidates who showed confidence, individuality and true beauty at the coronation night held at the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex.

She was also named as Best in Runway and the Best in Evening Gown, as she sashayed a creation of Philipp Tampus, who was proclaimed as Designer of the Night.

Sachi Chiesa,21, a medical and acting school graduate and Jasmine Apor, a law and policy studies major, were named as first runner-up and second runner-up, respectively.

Apor also bagged the awards for Miss Photogenic, Best in Professionalism, and Miss Skycable.

Rounding up the Top 5 were 20-year-old communications graduate Princess Jayme, 22-year-old Juvel Ducay, a registered pharmacist, who also brought home the Miss Fitness award, and 20-year-old nursing student Ciairha Monsanto.

Other awardees were Lauren Sta. Ana, who was proclaimed as the Texter’s Choice Award and Miss Congeniality, Hyra Desiree Betito as Best in Talent, Media’s Choice Award fot Monica Tawide, and Best in Funwear for Samantha Lo.