UP Cebu officially launches College of Communication, Arts and Design

The University of the Philippines Cebu (UP Cebu) officially launched its College of Communication, Art, and Design (CCAD) with the launching of Cebu’s first smartphone film festival and art exhibitions at Robinsons Galleria, Cebu City on Sunday.

With the elevation of UP Cebu from an autonomous unit to a constituent university, all of its corresponding clusters were elevated to colleges and schools.

CCAD is formerly called as Arts and Humanities Cluster, offering three baccalaureate programs in arts: Mass Communication, Studio Arts and Product Design.

ADVERTISEMENT

Atty. Vincent Ian Manticajon, program coordinator for the Mass Communication program, revealed during the launching event that CCAD will be revising its current Mass Communication curriculum, changing it to Bachelor of Arts in Communication for next year 2018.

Manticajon said the revision was made in accordance to the dynamic changes in the field of multimedia practition.

To mark this milestone, they also launched Cellida, a film festival featuring works of UP Cebu’s Mass Communication students produced through smartphones.

Among the shortfilms is Misstaken, a 20-minute shortfilm on the daily life of a Korean Drama fangirl produced by senior Mass Communication students of UP Cebu. It won the Best Film category.

Screening of all Cellida entries will start on Monday, May 8 at UP Cebu’s Multimedia Newsroom. Tickets are priced at P10 and all proceeds will be used to fund UPelikula 2017, one of Cebu’s fastest growing student-oriented film festival.

Last April 22, UP Cebu also launched its School of Management.