Convergys Hugyaw 2017 as the biggest BPO multi-event in Cebu



WHAT started as a simple family event is now the biggest BPO event in Cebu. Hugyaw 2017, for the first time in five years, brings together its employees from all the 8 sites of Convergys Cebu to celebrate and show the diverse talents of its people for the entire month of May.

Convergys employees from Cebui1, Cebu i2, Cebu 2, Cebu 2, Cebu i3, Cebu TGU, Cebu 5, Cebu J Centre, and Cebu Arcenas are set to engage in activities such as basketball and volleyball, song and dance competition, and employee-produced short film competition.

The highlight of the month-long celebration is the alternative beauty pageant, Queen of Hugyaw, which aims to show beauty and diversity in beauty contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

The coronation night is scheduled on May 21. At the media luncheon at Marco Polo Plaza Hotel, Director of Communications Hanica Pacis shared that Convergys is the Philippines’ largest BPO company with 60,000 employees; Cebu being the second largest location after Metro Manila with around 13,000 employees. Pacis stressed the company values, one of which is doing the right thing with integrity.

Also among its values is serving the community. Convergys supports the communities where the employees live and work through outreach programs—Give a Bag of Hope, and Convergys Connects for Education. Putting the customer first and growing as a team are also other values emphasised for Hugyaw 2017.

The short film competition will be based on these four values.

Hugyaw was conceptualized to provide avenues for fun and personal development that bring out the best in its employees. The success of Hugyaw every year is through the collective efforts of its employees from the preparation to the culmination day.

“We already have the framework and we believe in the power of the hype through emails and social media to reach and engage the 13,000 employees,” said Operations Support Associate Star Naraga.

The opening ceremony kicked off with the parade of employees from the Convergys sites each led by their representative of Queen of Hugyaw at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation last April 30.

“What I noticed is that it brought out the best in people, the spirit of competition, the leadership.

You’d see people come up and be leaders of their teams.

But most importantly, there is a sense of family and I think that is what people need to be reminded of. Hugyaw was and is Family Day,” said Site Director Angel “Potski” Alvarez during the opening ceremony.