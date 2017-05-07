UK asks citizens to avoid Quiapo area after twin blasts

THE United Kingdom (UK) government has issued a travel advisory to its citizens in the Philippines in the wake of the twin explosion that killed two people in Quiapo, Manila, on Saturday evening.

“Reports indicate a number of fatalities and serious casualties. You should avoid this area, keep up to date with local media and follow the advice of the local authorities,” the advisory read.

Two blasts some two and a half hours apart rocked Quiapo on Saturday evening — the first happened at the office of lawyer and Imamate Islamic Center president Nasser Abinal and killed two people and injured four others, while the second at Norzagaray and Elizondo Streets injured two policemen.

National Capital Region Police Office chief Director Oscar Albayalde said authorities are ruling out a terrorism angle as the attack had a “specific” target. Police earlier said the first explosion originated from a package delivered to the lawyer’s office.

The twin explosion happened a week after a “homemade pipe bomb” exploded near the Tower Lodging House on Quezon Boulevard also in Quiapo district, injuring at least 14 people.

The blast coincided with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit in Manila.

Malacañang asked the public to be vigilant and to refrain from sharing unverified news that may cause panic.