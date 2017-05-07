Rains to provide respite for Cebu

CEBU residents may experience some comfort from the relentless summer heat as the state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said some rains will fall throughout the week.

Nedz Saletrero, weather specialist of Pagasa’s Mactan office, said the rains will be caused by the easterly wind coming from the Pacific Ocean.

“The easterly wind has been affecting Eastern Visayas as well as Central Visayas including Cebu,” Saletrero said.

He said they also expect a near normal rainfall for this month. The normal average of rainfall for May is 100.6 millimeters.

As of 5 p.m. yesterday, Pagasa Mactan recorded 23 millimeters of rain.

At least one to two tropical cyclone might also enter the country, Saletrero said.

Still, Saletrero said the public should protect themselves from the heat especially in the morning.

The average weather temperature is projected to be anywhere from 25 to 32 degrees Celsius while the heat index will range from 38 to 40 degrees Celsius.

Heat index is the actual temperature felt in one’s body brought by the combination of air temperature and humidity.