Measure to finalize list of beneficiaries

Homeowners who believe their properties may be affected by the P10.6-billion Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project may apply for compensation if a proposed ordinance is approved by the Cebu City government.

A public hearing has been scheduled on June 13 for the proposed ordinance “finalizing the list of persons and properties affected by the lot acquisition of the Cebu BRT project.”

An initial survey of the affected persons and properties was conducted by the BRT project office last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposed ordinance will allow the mayor’s office to finalize the list of persons to be compensated within three months from its approval.

“Project-affected persons who were not surveyed by the Cebu BRT-PIU during the period of May 2016 to December 2016 may (request for inclusion) from the mayor’s office,” Section 7 of the ordinance read.

Rafael Yap, BRT project management chief, said they will soon start with the road right of way acquisition (RROW) for the project.

He said the Department of Transportation (DOTr) downloaded the first tranche of funds for the project worth P460.2 million for the RROW.

“Since the RROW funds were downloaded to the Cebu City government already, I think the city will prepare to start the RROW acquisition,” Yap said. He said they already identified the affected lots for the project.

Only those that will be included in the final list can receive resettlement and compensation from the BRT project management office.

About 25 bus stations in five areas will be built for the BRT system.

There will be nine bus stations along the N. Bacalso Ave. area; four stations along Osmeña Boulevard; two stations along Escario St.; three stations at Archbishop Ave.; and seven stations along Gov. Cuenco Ave.

The project identified four areas as terminal and depot locations for the BRT buses.

There are along the Cebu South Road in Barangay Bulacao, along Gov. Cuenco Ave. in Barangay Talamban, along Archbishop Reyes Ave. in the Cebu Business Park and in the South Road Properties.

Under the ordinance, a proposed development moratorium will also be imposed all over the BRT corridor.

The BRT project is also expected to affect over 2,000 trees along its route.

Another public hearing has been scheduled on May 17 to address this concern.