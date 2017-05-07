‘Shabu’ pa, son, girlfriend charged before fiscal

POLICE in Bohol are now verifying the information provided by Teofilo Tampus, who was arrested over the weekend with three kilos of shabu valued at P48 million in his house.

His son Jonathan and Jonathan’s live-in partner Geraldine Betinol were caught during a security checkpoint, in possession of around P500,000 worth of shabu and a gun. They inadvertently led the police to Teofilo, resulting to his arrest.

Tampus, Jonathan and Betinol will be formally charged today with possession and sale of shabu, said Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) director, Senior Supt. Felipe Natividad Jr.

Senior Insp. Bertulfo Tero of Regional Intelligence Division in Central Visayas (RID-7), said Tampus was considered a high-value target in the province.

“Atong nahibaw-an nga iyahang distribution sa Bohol ra. Pero kadtong iyahang mga gipangan ato nang giapil sa paglocate,” Tero said.

(What we know is that his distribution is only in Bohol. But we will verify and locate those he named.)

Tero said Teofilo gave information, including the name “Sam,” who is allegedly an inmate at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP), but they still have to verify and validate his revelations.

“Ang mo-order daw iyahang bossing unya texan ra siya nga irepack dayon naa ray motext niya nag asa pick-upon. Nahimakak siya una nga namaligya siya kay tig-repack ra daw siya,” Tero said.

(The one who orders the shabu is his boss. He then gets a text message ordering him to repack the shabu, then gets another message telling him where the repacked shabu will be picked up. He denied selling shabu, saying he only repacks it.)

While the police consider Teofilo as a high-value target, they said his son Jonathan is only a drug runner.

In a separate interview, Teofilo admitted to be a drug courier but denied ownership of the three kilos of shabu seized from him on Saturday.

“Kuhaon raman na sa akoa. Sugoon raman ko ni Boss Sam. Sa akong pagkahibalo g’yud naa pay mas makauna nako nga magdawatan anang shabu bag-o sa akoa. Sugoon rako nga icheck sakto ba na siya ang kilo. Ingon sila Munti (NBP) na,” Teofilo said.

(Someone just gets it from me. Boss Sam just orders me to check if it is the correct weight.)