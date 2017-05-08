Summer Playtime Workshops Batch 3 at SM Seaside

UPSKILL yourself and learn new things this summer with SM Seaside’s Summer Playtime Workshops.

Enroll in ballet, capoeira, guitar, hip-hop, lego robotics, modelling, taekwondo, theater and voice lessons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just by presenting a single or accumulated receipt worth P2,000 from any SM Seaside City Cebu establishments, one child aged 6-12 years old can choose and enroll in two workshops.

Present requirements at the redemption booth located at the Lower Ground Floor, Mountain Wing Atrium from May 6 to 13, 2PM-5PM. Batch 3 workshops will be from May 15 to 27.

Enrolled students should bring their own materials as required by the instructor and join the culmination activity on May 30. Graduates will receive gift packs and a certificate of completion from SM Seaside City Cebu.

For inquiries, please contact SM Seaside City Cebu Marketing at (032) 340 8756 (local 40) or check out SM Seaside City Cebu (Official) on Facebook for more information. /PR