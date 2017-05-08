Wizards tie series, 2-2

Search for article

@brianMJochoa

09:59 AM May 8th, 2017

Bradley Beal. /ap

The Washington Wizards defeated the  Boston Celtics, 121-102, in Game 4 of the East Semifinals at the Verizon Center in Washington.

Five players scored in twin digits for  Washington headed by Bradley Beal’s 29 as the Wizards knotted the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

John Wall added 27, Otto Porter chipped in 18, Markieff Morris scored 16 and Bojan Bogdanović had 13 for the Wizards.

The winner of this series will take on Cleveland in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Isiah Thomas led the losing squad with 19 points.

