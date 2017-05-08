CEDF-IT gears up for Transformation Summit

Now on its third year, the summit will serve as an avenue for the academe, I.T. professionals particularly in the Knowledge Processing Outsourcing (KPO) and Business Processing Management (BPM) industries, and Local Government Units (LGUs) to learn updates about the Philippine IT-BPM Roadmap 2022 and the direction and programs of the Cebu City government for the industry.

The summit will discuss topics on cybercrime and hitting head targets for Cebu, industry views on automation and artificial intelligence, relevance in investing in well-trained professionals and upscaling higher value services in Cebu as well as updates on upcoming infrastructures including the Mactan Cebu International Airport terminal.

The event is independently organized by CEDF-IT and will feature talks from major local and international I.T. industry investors and key players including Lexmark Head for Worldwide Services Operations Engr. DJ Moises and Accenture Cebu Delivery Center Lead for Technology Arvin Yuson.

For inquiries and registration, call CEDF-it office at (032) 236-5081 and look for Erma or visit www.tscebu.com to register online.