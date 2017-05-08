Convergys Hugyaw launched as the biggest BPO multi-event in Cebu



CONVERGYS recently launched Hugyaw 2017: the biggest BPO event in Cebu. Hugyaw is a month-long program for Convergys’ 13,000 Cebu employees where all 8 sites come together to celebrate and showcase the diverse talents of its people. Hugyaw echoes Convergys’ leadership and dominance as the largest BPO in the country, sustained by its commitment to develop and bring out the best in its employees.

At the opening ceremonies held at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation Lahug Campus on April 30, Convergys Cebu executive leadership unveiled the plan for Hugyaw. For the whole month of May, Convergys employees are in the spotlight as they engage in various activities such as sports events; a festival of employee-produced short films; an alternative beauty pageant; and song and dance competitions, among others. A community outreach program is also part of the line-up. Hugyaw will also have a grand culmination event at the end of May. With so many diverse events, Hugyaw illustrates that Convergys is not just a great company to build a career, but also one that provides avenues for fun and personal development.

Convergys Senior Director of Operations Alvin Laxa, who oversees the eight centers in Cebu, shares, “Hugyaw is one of the many ways by which we show our teamwork and appreciation for our employees. We want them to enjoy, share their passions, build camaraderie and memories of fun experiences in and out of the workplace. The vibrance and energy of Cebu is demonstrated in Hugyaw, and it is inspiring to see all our centers here as one united team, one solid Cebu family.”

Cebu is Convergys’ second largest location after Metro Manila and Hugyaw evolved from a simple family day event several years ago to become the biggest BPO event in Cebu. Now on its fifth year, Hugyaw is participated in by all sites, and is expected to double the 7,000 crowd it drew last year, with more employees participating and beckoning “mag Hugyaw ta!” /PR