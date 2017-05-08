Metro Supermarket branches out in Canduman

LAST April 27, Metro Gaisano recently opened its 51st store – Metro Supermarket Canduman in Mandaue City to expand another great shopping experience to the city.

Being one of the country’s top supermarket brand, Metro Supermarket in Canduman will be offering the same quality of merchandise, an array of various products, quality service and competitive and affordable prices.

As part of its opening treat, the branch had an “Opening Specials” promo where Metro Reward Cardholders received free gifts with a minimum P2,000 single receipt purchase.

Owned and operated by the Metro Retail Stores Group Incorporated (MRSGI), Metro’s vision is to become a world-class retail store with the mission to provide quality service, and to be responsive to customer’s needs anchored on its philosophy of customer contentedness.

Metro Supermarket Canduman is located at H. Abellana St., Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City, and is open from 8AM to 8PM.