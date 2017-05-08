Search for article

Metro Supermarket branches out in Canduman

04:16 PM May 8th, 2017

By: Cheche Lara, May 8th, 2017 04:16 PM
Metro Supermarket Canduman

From L-R: Nativity of Mary Parish Priest Rev. Fr. Marlon Lepon; Barangay Captain Hon. Leo Japas; Metro Retail Stores Group Inc. President and COO Arthur Emmanuel; Mandaue City Mayor’s Chief of Staff Atty. Elaine Bathan; Member of the Board of Directors Dr. Edward Gaisano; Dr. Roland Lee, Lessor; Mrs. Petra Borbajo Ceniza, Lessor. [CDN Photo | Cheche Lara]

LAST April 27, Metro Gaisano recently opened its 51st store – Metro Supermarket Canduman in Mandaue City to expand another great shopping experience to the city.

Being one of the country’s top supermarket brand, Metro Supermarket in Canduman will be offering the same quality of merchandise, an array of various products, quality service and competitive and affordable prices.

As part of its opening treat, the branch had an “Opening Specials” promo where Metro Reward Cardholders received free gifts with a minimum P2,000 single receipt purchase.

Owned and operated by the Metro Retail Stores Group Incorporated (MRSGI), Metro’s vision is to become a world-class retail store with the mission to provide quality service, and to be responsive to customer’s needs anchored on its philosophy of customer contentedness.

Metro Supermarket Canduman is located at H. Abellana St., Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City, and is open from 8AM to 8PM.

