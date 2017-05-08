Mactan Cebu Airport commences two new Xiamen Airlines flights to China

GMR-MEGAWIDE Cebu Airport Corp. (GMCAC), the private company managing the terminal operations and other related areas of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, welcomes two more China-direct flights this month as Xiamen Airlines launches its Cebu- Jinjiang and Cebu – Fuzhou routes.

China-based Xiamen Airlines launched its first scheduled service to Cebu last March 2016 with Cebu – Xiamen flight three times weekly. The two additional routes begin just a little after a year from the airlines first-ever operations to Cebu.

Xiamen Airlines Flight MF8001 flies from Jinjiang to Cebu, departing at 11:30 am and arriving at 2:15 pm every Monday and Friday. Flight MF8002 flies Cebu back to Jinjiang, departing 3:15 pm and arriving at 6:00 pm on the same days. The route started April 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Xiamen Airlines Flight MF8013 flies from Fuzhou to Cebu, departing at 9:00 am and arriving at 12:00 noon, every Tuesday and Saturday. Flight MF8014 flies from Cebu back to Fuzhou, departing at 1:00 pm and arriving at 3:50 pm on the same days. The route started last April 18.

MCIA is currently connected to 17 international destinations, 27 domestic destinations and with 20 partner airline carriers.

For the next two years, GMCAC is planning to introduce new routes that connect Cebu to Australia, Europe and other Southeast Asian countries, as well as expand routes to China, Japan and South Korea.

GMCAC is aiming to reach 10 million passengers at the MCIA by the end of 2017, a 12% increase from the 8.9 million recorded in 2016. /PR