A first-class experience at Kandaya

Kandaya is a luxury resort situated on the seaside of Daanbantayan, a first class municipality located at the tip of Cebu. The resort boasts of a world-class accommodation and top-of-the-line amenities. An utter escape from the noise of the city, the 7.5-hectare property houses contemporary-styled rooms and suites, as well as secluded villas surrounded by sprawling lush greens and facing the ocean. At Kandaya, finding a spot to unwind is a breeze because every corner of the resort is made to provide guests a tranquil stay.

Along with its excellent accommodation, the resort also takes pride in its farm to table dining that can be enjoyed at the in-house restaurant, Kusina. Food is prepared using the freshest ingredients available in the market and from the resort’s very own mini farm.

To provide a unique resort experience, the resort offers a broad range of activities that family and friends can enjoy, such as kayaking and jet skiing around the calm waters of the Visayan sea and cruising through the famous Malapascua Island. To stay fit and active during vacation, a broad range of fitness facilities also awaits, including a fully equipped gym, yoga studio, and mixed martial arts centre.

Horseback Riding

One of the things that sets Kandaya apart is its horseback riding facility called Kuwadra. It offers professional training and trail riding facilitated by a seasoned British Horse Society Instructor with more than 40 years of experience in competing, teaching, and training both horses and riders. The stable has four horses and two ponies and has a spacious riding arena. Trail riding through a coconut plantation and along the beach are also being offered.

This summer season, Kandaya brings fun and exciting activities for kids at Kuwadra. Children will get to experience riding ponies and be trained on how to take care of them for only P600.

Super Mom Treats

This May, give your mom the break she deserves. Treat your hardworking and ever-loving Mama, Nanay, or Mommy to a 2.5-hour relaxation at Daya Spa. Let her muscle tensions be eased through the soothing Cowrie Massage, while the hydrating and moisturizing Waterlily Facial Treatment will give her a glowing and radiant skin. This package is worth P3,000 and when availed, you and your family members can also get 50% discount on massages. Promo is valid from May 7 to 21.

Apart from the spa treats, she will certainly appreciate a little sweet surprise from you. Kandaya offers cake decorating sessions from May 13 to 14. Participants will be assisted by the resort’s professional pastry chef to ensure that your personal handcrafted gift looks fab when you hand it to your mom. Join the Mother’s Day Cake Decorating Session for just P2,500 to P3,500. Payment is inclusive of an apron, a sponge cake, and other decorating materials. You can get the session for free if you book a minimum of two nights stay at the resort.

For more information, visit Kandaya’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/KandayaResort, follow them on Twitter and Instagram @kandayaresort, or check out www.kandayaresort.com. One may also contact (032) 260-6006 or (032) 231-0956 (loc. 152 for reservations and inquiries and loc. 603/618 for Daya Spa), or send an email to reservations@kandayaresort.com. /PR