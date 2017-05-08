Bohol police director welcomes invesitgation on Abu Kiram’s death

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol-Senior Supt. Felipe Natividad, Bohol police director, welcomed the investigation of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on the escape and subsequent death of an alleged Abu Sayyaf member less than 24 hours after he was arrested.

“That’s ok. We are open for (an) investigation. It is better in order to clear everything,” said Natividad on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Natividad said that Philippine National Police is also conducting a separate investigation on the death of Saad Samad Kiram alias Abu Saad.

“There is an internal investigation together with CIDG (Criminal Investigation and Detection Group), ongoing yan,” he said.

Alfonso Bayocot Jr., head of CHR-Bohol, went to BPPO on Monday morning to secure a copy of the official police report on death of as part of an in-depth investigation.

“We want to be enlightened on what really happened. He might be a terrorist but our office has a mandate to investigate cases of human rights violation,” he added.

Police arrested Kiram in the morning of May 4 after he went out of hiding to ask for food. Although he was fed by a resident, the police were tipped off of his presence that led to his arrest.

He was brought to the Bohol Provincial Police Office in Tagbilaran where he was interrogated. By early morning of May 5, he was transported to the Bohol District Jail, also in Tagbilaran, where he was supposed to be detained.

But Kiram alleged escaped about 2 p.m. and was cornered more than two hours later when he was shot thrice while grappling for a gun from a policeman.

He suffered gunshot wounds in the thigh, chest and forehead.###