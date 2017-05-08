Golden Prince Hotel says “I love you, mom!”

JOIN Golden Prince Hotel in celebrating yet another special weekend for all mothers out there!

Golden Prince Hotel introduces their Mother’s Weekend Room Package for only P6,388, with check-in dates between May 12-14.

The package includes an overnight stay in a Deluxe room with Breakfast for two, Royal Treatment Package (1hr Traditional Hilot+ 1hr Body scrub + 1hr Foot massage), Le’Mon Brunch Buffet (for every 5 paying adults, 1 mother dines for free) including a bottle of Bulawan Sparkling Wine, karaoke night in Lanai which includes free Golden Swirl Cocktails for 6pax, plus 50% off on all food & beverage items at Lanai. As an added treat, Golden Prince has a special welcome gift for your mom waiting in the room.

This is subject to room availability. So hurry and book now!

The hotel is also offering a special weekend brunch and dinner package for only P2,588. Promo is valid from May 12 to 14. The guest can choose from either: Le’Mon Restaurant (brunch / dinner buffet) or Bulawan KúCHE (semi brunch / semi dinner Buffet).

For mothers who enjoy traditional Filipino merienda, visit the Kabilin Heritage Lounge from May 12 to 14 and pay only P1,138 good for 6 persons. Any additional person pays only P188.

For more information, visit Golden Prince Hotel’s Facebook page FB.com/goldenprincehotel or contact 230-1588/230-1500. /PR