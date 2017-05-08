Search for article

Golden Prince Hotel says “I love you, mom!”

05:51 PM May 8th, 2017

By: PR, May 8th, 2017 05:51 PM

JOIN Golden Prince Hotel in celebrating yet another special weekend for all mothers out there!

Golden Prince Hotel introduces their Mother’s Weekend Room Package for only P6,388, with check-in dates between May 12-14.

The package includes an overnight stay in a Deluxe room with Breakfast for two, Royal Treatment Package (1hr Traditional Hilot+ 1hr Body scrub + 1hr Foot massage), Le’Mon Brunch Buffet (for every 5 paying adults, 1 mother dines for free) including a bottle of Bulawan Sparkling Wine, karaoke night in Lanai which includes free Golden Swirl Cocktails for 6pax, plus 50% off on all food & beverage items at Lanai. As an added treat, Golden Prince has a special welcome gift for your mom waiting in the room.

This is subject to room availability. So hurry and book now!

The hotel is also offering a special weekend brunch and dinner package for only P2,588. Promo is valid from May 12 to 14. The guest can choose from either: Le’Mon Restaurant (brunch / dinner buffet) or Bulawan KúCHE (semi brunch / semi dinner Buffet).

For mothers who enjoy traditional Filipino merienda, visit the Kabilin Heritage Lounge from May 12 to 14 and pay only P1,138 good for 6 persons. Any additional person pays only P188.

For more information, visit Golden Prince Hotel’s Facebook page FB.com/goldenprincehotel or contact 230-1588/230-1500. /PR

