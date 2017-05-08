MINGLANILLA DRUGS

Police authorities arrested four persons in Barangay Lipata, Minglanilla for illegal drugs cases.

At around 4 p.m., Sunday, authorities received information from a concerned citizen regarding an ongoing pot session in the area.

The suspects were identified as Burt Niño Susa, Christopher Abad, and Prescilo Feniza, all residents of Lipata.

ADVERTISEMENT

Susa allegedly maintained a drug den while Abad and Feniza were his customers.

Recovered from the suspects were illegal drugs paraphernalia, two small sachets containing shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) and three sachets containing residues of a substance believed to be shabu.

Meanwhile at around 6 p.m, Minglanilla police also nabbed a known drug pusher in the area identified as Sherwin Doque, 35.

Seized from Doque in a buy bust operation were twelve plastic packs of shabu.