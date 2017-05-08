MINGLANILLA DRUGS

Police authorities arrested four persons in Barangay Lipata, Minglanilla for illegal drugs cases.
At around 4 p.m., Sunday, authorities received information from a concerned citizen regarding an ongoing pot session in the area.
The suspects were identified as Burt Niño Susa, Christopher Abad, and Prescilo Feniza, all residents of Lipata.
Susa allegedly maintained a drug den while Abad and Feniza were his customers.
Recovered from the suspects were illegal drugs paraphernalia, two small sachets containing shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) and three sachets containing residues of a substance believed to be shabu.
Meanwhile at around 6 p.m, Minglanilla police also nabbed a known drug pusher in the area identified as Sherwin Doque, 35.
Seized from Doque in a buy bust operation were twelve plastic packs of shabu.