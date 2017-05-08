EMB: No oil sheen in site

THE Environmental Management Bureau (EMB-7) said their inspection of the site where the MV Fortuner cargo vessel sank last Sunday showed no oil sheen at 11 a.m. yesterday.

Engineer Luis Antonio Monisit, senior Environmental Management Specialist, and Ma. Cleofe Jabaybay, Environmental Management Specialist of EMB-7, conducted the inspection off the coast of Talisay City.

Monisit said sampling sites were done off-shore side and the shore side to account for wave action.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) have retracted their spill booms due to the absence of oil spill as per assessment,” he said.

Cebu Daily News tried but was unable to contact the Philippine Coast Guard Cebu station for confirmation on Monisit’s statement.

Monisit said the Coast Guard has “properly controlled the situation” and “that they are employing real-time monitoring of the site to promptly control any untoward incidents.”

EMB-7 information officer Melissa Cabahug said results of the water samples they took will be available within the week.