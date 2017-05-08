Make way for another Korean automaker

ANNYEONGHASEYO CEBU!

Expect another Korean auto giant to make some noise in the Cebu automotive industry soon.

SsangYong Berjaya Motor Philippines (SBMP), the exclusive distributor of SsangYong vehicles in the country, recently showed off its four currently available models to members of the Cebu motoring media.

And by the looks of it, the four—the Tivoli crossover, the Tivoli XLV, the Korando compact SUV, and the Rodius MPV—seem to have a good chance of making waves in Cebu.

“These vehicles here are the best for Cebu.” said SBMP managing director David Macasadia during the SsangYong Annyeonghaseyo Cebu – Media Ride and Drive held last April 27.

Members of the Cebu motoring media were given the chance to drive the different models of SsangYong vehicles from the SsangYong dealership along Gorordo Avenue to West 35 in Balamban, west of Cebu City.

SsangYong vehicles have made their way to the local shores before but the brand never took off well. But Macasadia is confident on the new generation of SsangYong vehicles.

“SsangYong has been known for its resiliency over the years,” Macasadia said. “With over sixty years of manufacturing vehicles, SsangYong has evolved into a brand that dares to be different.”

Drive different

Macasadia said all SsangYong models cater to the immediate needs of the Filipino family, the hippie, the millennial and even the practical everyday driver.

“To the customers of Cebu, why don’t you give us a second look? Test drive our vehicles,” he said. “Why drive what everybody else drives? Why fit in when you can stand out? Drive different. Drive SsangYong.”

Macasadia is aware of the stiff competition against established Korean brands but he still is hoping SsangYong becomes a top-of-mind choice among those car brands.

“Our styling is better, our technology is at par [with the other brands], and we are priced competitively,” he said.

SsangYong Philippines started its showroom operations at its Quezon Avenue and Cebu dealerships this Mid 2016.

Three more full-service SsangYong dealerships are scheduled to open by 2018.