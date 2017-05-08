The Superstore Cometh

Alice Tan Plaza wheels her shopping cart past me, only barely a quarter occupied…and with the most basic of vegetable selections. I chide the woman that she can get her sayote and ginger from anywhere, and she—good natured as she is—reminds me of the one question that belies all this hullaballoo about an 8,000- square foot store that may stock everything your heart desires: Is it really more affordable?

“Look, these are cheaper here than the other place I go to,” showing me a tray of peeled pomelo, in the pink of health and screaming succulence. I nod in agreement. I had just purchased the same item last week in another grocery with a tag price of P120. This one from Landers Superstore, which opens today, was at P60. The woman clearly knew her price points. “Don’t forget to check out the ice cream selections, Jude. They have Shiraz ice cream!” She calls out as I begin my own shopping, pointing me to the wine ice cream they stock.

Having said that, the Landers Superstore Cebu, incidentally the first branch outside Metro Manila, located at 23 Minore Park along Cardinal Rosales Avenue corner Pope John Paul II Avenue, packs more punch.

Inside the sprawling store are a café named Doppio, the Dough & Co. bakery, a diner (Landers Central) and even the swanky gentleman’s best friend, Federal Barbers, offering FREE haircuts for members.

Landers also struck a partnership with Caltex that offers fuel discounts of P2 off per liter for gasoline and P1.50 off per liter for diesel, which one may avail of at the adjacent gas station.

As was simulated at the pre-opening VIP preview with the painfully chic Cebuano cognoscenti in their Sunday’s best trawling around the aisles to Divine Maitland-Smith’s techno beats, grocery in heels and mascara is officially a thing, thank you.

