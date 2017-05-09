Liloan police arrest two involved in illegal gambling

Two persons were arrested in an Anti-Illegal Gambling Operation at Barangay Poblacion Liloan Cebu on Tuesday morning.

In a statement released by Supt. Melbert Glade Esguerra, officer-in-charge at Liloan Police Station, Teodoro Balverde “Teddy” Maglasang, 60, and a resident of Sitio Looc, Barangay Poblacion, was caught in the act issuing illegal numbers game combination to Rio Derecho Noval, 47.

Police confiscated from Malasang P128 cash believed to be proceeds from his illegal activity and several gambling paraphernalia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspect and the bettor are currently detained at the Liloan Police Station waiting for appropriate charges to filed against them in court.