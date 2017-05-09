Minor caught selling drugs in Cordova

A 16-year-old was arrested by police for possession of illegal drugs after a concerned citizen reported the boy’s open selling of drugs past 11:00 p.m. on Monday at Sitio Bantayan, Barangay Poblacion, Cordova town.

The teenager who is a resident of Sitio Tangke in Talisay City is currently detained at Cordova Police Station after he was caught by police in possession of three small sachet of suspected shabu.

SPO2 Laurencio Wagwag, desk officer of Cordova Police Station, said they received a call from a concerned citizen regarding open selling of illegal drugs in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The caller said he witnessed the selling of drugs in the area so PO1 Ritchie Luod and PO1 Ismael Limpangog went to the area and saw the suspect, who tried to escape but he was chased by the officers and was arrested,” said Wagwag.