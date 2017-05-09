8 Mandaue City employees test positive of illegal drugs use

Eight more employees of Mandaue City tested positive of illegal drugs use in a surprise drug test on Tuesday morning, bringing the total number to 23.

The employees who tested positive were mostly job order (JO) employees from the City Legal Office, City Treasurer’s Office, City Assessor’s Office and Housing and Urban Development Office.

Fifteen were earlier found positive of illegal drugs in a surprise drug test last week at the Department of General Servicers Office (GSO).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Mandaue City Administrator Atty. Danilo Almendras, they have been doing surprise drug tests to all government employees as part of the city government’s cleansing drive to ensure its employees are not using illegal drugs.

Almendras said employees found positive will be given a chance to justify the result or they will automatically be terminated from the job.

Around 308 government employees were scheduled for a surprise drug test today but only 280 were present.

Those who were not present will be asked to explain for being absent and would still undergo the drug test, said Almendras.