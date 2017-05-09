‘Drug pushers’ arrested in Borbon

Two drug pushers on a motorcycle were caught in possession of illegal drugs at a checkpoint along the national road of Barangay Laaw, Borbon town in north Cebu around 8 p.m. on Monday.

PO1 Effren Diaz Jr. leading the checkpoint operation together with members of PNP in Borbon and Regional Public Safety Battalion yielded 7.5 grams of shabu worth P88,500, which were packed in small and medium sizes of plastic sachets.

Nolan Montealto Baflor, 40, and Metchail Hoyoa Monsanto, 30, were arrested and are being investigated by police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Insp. William Humok, head of Borbon Police station, said they are trying to find out where the drug suspects were delivering the drugs.

Charges for violation against Republic Act 9165 or Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act has been filed against the suspects./Xavier Intern Jeasselle Villalobos