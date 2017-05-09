Drug suspect arrested in Talamban buy-bust

One of the high value drug suspects in Barangay Talamban, Ceby City was arrested in a buy-bust operation on Tuesday morning.

Senior Insp. Arieza Otida, Talamban police station commander, said they have been monitoring Gerald Datu, a resident of Barangay Talamban, who is among the high value targets in the area.

Otida said they assigned a police officer to pose as a buyer and transacted with Datu resulting to his arrest.

Police seized one medium size of suspected shabu and three other small packs of drugs worth P12,000.