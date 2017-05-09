Search for article

Drug suspect arrested in Talamban buy-bust

SHARES:

05:21 PM May 9th, 2017

Recommended
By: Benjie Talisic, May 9th, 2017 05:21 PM

One of the high value drug suspects in Barangay Talamban, Ceby City was arrested in a buy-bust operation on Tuesday morning.

Senior Insp. Arieza Otida, Talamban police station commander, said they have been monitoring Gerald Datu, a resident of Barangay Talamban, who is among the high value targets in the area.

Otida said they assigned a police officer to pose as a buyer and transacted with Datu resulting to his arrest.

Police seized one medium size of suspected shabu and three other small packs of drugs worth P12,000.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.