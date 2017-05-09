Search for article

Police arrest man carrying 50 packs of shabu in Duljo-Fatima

06:16 PM May 9th, 2017

Cebu City policemen arrested a man who was allegedly in possession of nine grams of shabu valued at P106,200 in an operation in Barangay Duljo-Fatima, Cebu City past 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Marjun Babano, 19, was caught bringing at least 50 packs of shabu, said Senior Supt. Joel Doria, director of the Cebu City Police Office.

Charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, particularly for selling illegal drugs, will be filed against the suspect before the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office.

Since the items recovered from him was beyond five grams, the offense is non-bailable.

