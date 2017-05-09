High-value drug target falls in Lapu

A high-value drug target and a 16-year-old boy were arrested by the police in separate drug operations in Lapu-Lapu City and Cordova town on Mactan Island last Monday evening.

Twenty-eight-year-old Markley Aying was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by City Drug Enforcement Unit headed by Senior Insp. Joey Bicoy and Chief Insp. Mark Gifter Sucalit at around 5 p.m. last Monday in Sitio Soong 1, Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City.

Police confiscated from Aying 46 small packs and a medium pack of suspected shabu worth around P75,000 based on Dangerous Drugs Board value, P900 cash believed to be proceeds from the illegal drugs trade and P300 buy-bust money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bicoy said Aying is a new player in the illegal drug trade in the area but is considered a high-value target for allegedly disposing high quantity of shabu and using minors to deliver drugs to clients, making him elusive during police operations.

In Cordova town, a 16-year-old boy was arrested by the police past 11 p.m. on the same day in Sitio Bantayan, Barangay Poblacion, Cordova town.

The Cordova police received a call from a concerned citizen informing them about the illegal drug activity of Johnny (real name withheld for being a minor).

PO1 Ritchie Luod and PO1 Ismael Limpangog immediately responded to the area and arrested Johnny, who tried to run away but was chased by the policemen.

The minor from Sitio Tangke, Talisay City is now detained at Cordova Police Station.

Seized from him were three small sachets of suspected shabu.