Respiratory problems hit inmates

Province health personnel MONITOR CPDRC

Personnel of the Provincial Health Office (PHO) yesterday took food and water samples at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) to trace the source of the respiratory problems that some of the inmates were experiencing.

Dr. Mario Joyag Jr., CPDRC resident doctor, said that a number of CPDRC inmates were suffering from coughs and other respiratory illnesses.

He said that the PHO would examine the food and water samples to find out if these were the sources of the inmates’ illnesses.

Joyag, however, said that he could not give the exact number of the inmates who have illnesses since the number would change every week.

“I cannot quantify the number of the inmates suffering from these illnesses. For example, today is the start of their treatment and the follow up will depend on them if they come to us. Sometimes, I give full course treatment and some inmates will come back after a week,” said Joyag in Cebuano.

Respiratory tract infection, cough, colds and asthma are the illnesses hounding the inmates inside CPDRC.

He also said that a large number of inmates were suffering from hypertension.

“Hinuon maka-provide man ta og maintenance for hypertension, especially kung init ang panahon unya gahuot na. (However, we can provide maintenance for hypertension, especially with the hot weather and the place is getting smaller),” said Joyag.

He also said that the PHO was providing nebulizer treatments to patients with asthma daily, but the PHO could not consistently give them their maintenance medicine, said Joyag in Cebuano.