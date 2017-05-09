Ex-Rama ally attends his first BO-PK caucus

ALTHOUGH not yet officially back in office, recently suspended Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo attended, on Tuesday, his first caucus with his new party, Bando Osmeña-Pundok Kauswagan (BO-PK).

The caucus was held at the office of Councilor Margarita Osmeña hours before the regular session of the Cebu City Council yesterday afternoon.

Photos of the BO-PK caucus with Guardo was immediately posted by fellow BO-PK councilor, Sisinio Andales, on the latter’s Facebook account, setting off buzz that the former Team Rama-affiliated councilor will join yesterday’s session.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guardo, however, did not show up. He later explained that he attended the BO-PK caucus only to keep himself updated with the issues.

“That was the first time. I can attend the caucus, but I was not on official business. At least, I just kept myself updated on what is happening in the session so that the next time I will attend, I won’t be left out,” Guardo said.

Aside from Guardo, Andales and Osmeña, also present during the BO-PK caucus were Councilors Hanz Abella, Dave Tumulak, Alvin Arcilla, Joy Young, Eugenio Gabuya Jr. and a representative of Councilor Mary Ann delos Santos.

Last March, the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) served a three-month suspension against Guardo after the Office of the Ombudsman found him guilty of simple neglect of duty during his time as barangay captain of Sambag I for failing to submit yearend financial statements to the Commission on Audit (COA) for the years 2011, 2012 and 2013.

After filing an appeal, the Ombudsman overturned its decision requiring Guardo to, instead pay a fine equivalent to three months’ worth of his salary as barangay captain or P69,132.

Asked why he still did not show up at the council session despite paying his fines last April, Guardo said that he was still awaiting a formal order from the DILG lifting his 3-month suspension.

“It was the DILG who executed my suspension order. But the decision was already reversed by the Ombudsman. So I expect that the DILG will also reverse its decision since I already paid the full amount,” he said.

Asked how his first caucus as a BO-PK councilor went, Guardo described it as “cordial”.

“We exchanged opinions. We discussed the items in the session’s agenda and exchanged views,” he said.