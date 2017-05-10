Police raid Ronda village chief’s house; drugs, gun found

A village chief in Ronda, south of Cebu was arrested in a raid by the Provicial Intelligence Branch (PIB) on Wednesday dawn.

With a search warrant issued by Judge Jerry Dicdican of RTC Branch 25 in Danao City, PIB operatives raided the house of Tupas barangay captain Eugene Meñeza, an alleged drug dealer, at around 5 a.m.

Team leader Supt. Joie Yape said they found four medium packs and 12 small packs of white crystalline powder believed to be shabu and a .45 caliber gun inside Meñeza’s house.

Charges for violation against Republic Ast 9165 or Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs and Rep. Act. 10591 or Illegal Possession of Fire Arms and Ammunitions will be filed against the brarangay captian.