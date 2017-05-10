Police arrest 2, seize P150k worth of drugs in buy-bust

Two drug suspects were arrested with P150,000 worth of shabu in a buy-bust operation on May 9, Tuesday afternoon at Sitio Looc, Barangay Bato, Toledo City, southern Cebu.

The suspects were identified as Mark Joseph Sipalay, 27, and Charmagne Agraviador, 32, both residents of Sitio Rugas, Barangay Ibo, Toledo City.

Confiscated from the suspects were five pieces of medium sized sachets believed to be Shabu worth at least P150,000 based Dangerous Drugs Board value and some drugs paraphernalia.

Charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, particularly for selling illegal drugs will be filled against them./CNU Intern Geralyn Alba