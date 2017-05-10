Search for article

Police arrest 2, seize P150k worth of drugs in buy-bust

SHARES:

11:21 AM May 10th, 2017

Recommended
By: Intern, May 10th, 2017 11:21 AM

Two drug suspects were arrested with P150,000 worth of shabu in a buy-bust operation on May 9, Tuesday afternoon at Sitio Looc, Barangay Bato, Toledo City, southern Cebu.

The suspects were identified as Mark Joseph Sipalay, 27, and Charmagne Agraviador, 32, both residents of Sitio Rugas, Barangay Ibo, Toledo City.

Confiscated from the suspects were five pieces of medium sized sachets believed to be Shabu worth at least P150,000 based Dangerous Drugs Board value and some drugs paraphernalia.

Charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, particularly for selling illegal drugs will be filled against them./CNU Intern Geralyn Alba

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.