Police arrest armed man in Consolacion

A man wandering in Consolacion with an unlicensed firearm was arrested by policemen who were patrolling the area on Monday night.

Samuel Seladores, 42, was arrested after Consolacion cops saw him wandering around the streets of Barangay Pulpogan, in Consolacion town, north Cebu holding a .38 revolver loaded with ammunition.

According to Supt. Romeo Caakoy, one of the responding policemen, said they received a call about a shooting incident in the area.

They then went to check and saw Seladores walking along the street holding a gun and arrested him.

In a press statement issued by PCI Roderick Gonzales, acting-chief of Consolacion Police Station, said Seladores is now detained at the police station pending filing of case against him./CNU Intern Shaira Marie Rama