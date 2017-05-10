Second most wanted person in Bogo City falls

A drug pusher and second most wanted person in Bogo City was arrested in a buy-bust operation at Barangay Carbon, in Bogo City, Cebu on Tuesday afternoon.

Lawrence Laurente, a resident of Barangay Poblaion,Danao City, Cebu was arrested at 1:30 p.m.

In a press statement released by Supt. Byron Allatog, acting chief of Bogo Police Station, Laurente’s illegal drugs trading activities covers Bogo City and neighbouring municipalities of San Remegio and Medellin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confiscated from Laurente were two pieces of small sachets of drugs worth P10,000 and a 357 pistol loaded with two live ammunition./CNU Intern Shaira Marie Rama