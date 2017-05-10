Lapu police arrest five drug suspects in separate buy-bust ops

Five persons were arrested in two separate rooms of a motel in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City past 11:00 on Wednesday morning.

Almost P200,000 worth of shabu and cash proceeds were recovered by police during the simultaneous buy-bust operation conducted by elements of Hoops Dome Police Station led by Station Commander Senior Insp. Felix Cleopas III.

Jay Montebon, 29, a surrenderer; Yves Berdin, 18 and his girlfriend Honeylyn Zoilo, 20, all residents of Sitio Radar Barangay Babag, Lapu-Lapu City were conspiring with each other during a transaction with a police poseur buyer in one of the rooms of the motel.

Police confiscated around P50,000 worth of suspected shabu from the three suspects.

Also in the same hotel, Romeo Dutallas, 21, of Labangon, Cebu City and his girlfriend Mercy Mancera, 18, of Sitio Sangi Barangay Pajo, were arrested by another team of Hoops Dome Police Station after they sold shabu to a police poseur buyer.

Police confiscated around P150,000 worth of suspected shabu from their possession.

Cleopas said, they received information that these suspects were staying at the motel recently and were selling shabu to their contacts.