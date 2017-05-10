strong start for PH Malditas

THE PHILIPPINE Malditas’ U-15 squad drew first blood against Indonesia, 2-0, in their first match of Group B in the ongoing ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) U15 Girls Championships 2017 in Vientiane, Laos last Tuesday evening.

Midfielder Cera Viviana Artina Mendoza scored the Philippines’ first goal in the 20th minute.

Alexander Katelyn Elise Yap, who is also a midfielder, delivered the second goal in the 33rd minute.

With the win, the Malditas are now tied with Cambodia at the top spot of Group B with three points each.

Cambodia nipped Singapore, 2-1, in the other match last Tuesday.

The Philippine Malditas are grouped together with Singapore, Cambodia and Indonesia.

The Malditas will face Cambodia today and Singapore on Saturday.